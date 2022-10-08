What to do: Saturday, Oct. 8

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

It’s the 3rd Annual Indigenous People’s Day Rocks! event today. Head to the event fields in Stowe for a day full of Native American culture, education, and live musical performances featuring Abenaki chief Don Stevens. There will be drumming, storytelling, and demonstrations, as well as indigenous artists and food vendors. From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, and free admission to all. Check it out!

Or, go to Grafton’s Gargantuan Garlic Gathering! From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Library Field, you can find yard games, apple pies, and various garlic items in different forms for sale. There will also be a yard sale at the Pine School on Cherry Hill Road, and a flea market on the Rec Field, where you can find garlic cheddar sausage subs and ice cream for sale.

The Old Stone House Museum is offering a blacksmithing workshop this morning. Learn how to start a coal forge, heat steel to temp, and the basics of blacksmithing tools. You can even take home your creations! The class is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and there is an open forge afterward from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to practice your blacksmithing skills.

Head to Plattsburgh for their Annual Pet Walk! Meet at 4 Beach Rd at 11:00 a.m. for refreshments, games, and a costume contest. All pets are welcome, and there will be food and drink for all. This event is hosted by Stop Domestic Violence of Plattsburgh to raise awareness about the effects of domestic violence throughout the household. Organizers say it’s a wonderful opportunity for the North Country community to come together and have some fun, and share resources with those in need.

And finally, the Chaffee Art Center in Rutland is hosting its 61st Annual Art in the Park this weekend. From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Main Street Park, you can find artists and specialty food vendors, as well as live music, kids activities, and demonstrations. There is no admission fee. Art in the Park is one of Vermont’s oldest continuing traditions, and it will roll over into Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.