BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a bright but cooler start to the weekend. Today will become mostly sunny (some thicker clouds early). It will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A weak cold front will come through Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Thunderstorms are not expected this time. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

A good chunk of the workweek will feature quiet weather. Monday’s highs will be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s. Temperatures will warm a bit each day, eventually getting into the mid to upper 60s Thursday. A bigger storm system will start to bring showers late Thursday afternoon, which will continue overnight and through the day Friday. Highs on Friday will be back into the upper 50s.

