Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Patchy frost is likely early Sunday morning in spots like Saranac Lake and the Northeast Kingdom, but generally, areas east of the Green Mountains are expected to get some frost. A cold front will come through midday/early afternoon with scattered showers, though nothing significant is expected. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The front will stall out near the Massachusetts border on Monday, so southern areas will have a few lingering showers. Northern sections will have partly sunny skies. Highs will be back into the mid 50s.

High pressure will bring a beautiful Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Wednesday will remain dry, with highs reaching the mid 60s…a pleasant fall day. Lows will be relatively mild, in the low 50s. Thursday could be even warmer, though a significant storm system will start to bring rain during the afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times overnight and into Friday morning, so stay tuned. Saturday is looking dry and seasonable.

