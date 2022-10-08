Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a bright but cooler start to the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A weak cold front will come through Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Thunderstorms are not expected this time. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

A good chunk of the workweek will feature quiet weather. Monday’s highs will be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s. Temperatures will warm a bit each day, eventually getting into the mid to upper 60s Thursday. A bigger storm system will start to bring showers late Thursday afternoon, which will continue overnight and through the day Friday. Highs on Friday will be back into the upper 50s.

