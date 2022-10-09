15th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “It’s not a death sentence, there’s so much research. So many medications their coming out with. I had a very aggressive form, and I am here ten years later,” said survivor Jamie Holden.

The American Cancer Society had their 15th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. Hoping to bring survivors and their families and friends together to support the ones they’ve lost, and those who have survived. Over three hundred people normally show up in support of the cause. Survivor Jamie Holden said events like this are really important.

“It gives a lot of inspiration. The first year I was diagnosed ten years ago I came and walked. It really made me feel like I was part of a community and I wasn’t alone. There were other people that had gone through it and I could get to the other side.”

The goal for this year was to raise 150-thousand dollars, and the cancer society had nearly reached their goal before the event even started. Rachel Norris walked for her aunt who passed away. She says she hopes raising money can find a solution to this disease and those who have lost someone to it are not alone.

“You’re not alone, it’s almost been a year for me and I still cry once a week at least. It’s a terrible disease, and it just takes so many loved ones,” said Norris.

Many different breast cancer fundraiser groups showed up to the walk. Including the Seawolves South Burlington cheer squad. They have been going to the event to cheer for walkers for several years and the girls say it’s important for them and others to show they care.

“It’s really good to volunteer, and like it’s just good for everybody. Like, I feel like it makes other people happy and everything,” said cheerleader Gwen Nightingale.

All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society for cancer research. There will be another walk at Castleton next Sunday.

