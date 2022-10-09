Brattleboro Union High School unified sports nationally recognized

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new banner hanging from the rafters of the gym at Brattleboro Union High School.

The school has a banner officially recognizing its unified sports program. Unified sports pairs students with and without disabilities to play together on the same team.

The team had to pass ten standards to get its national recognition, such as offering unified sports in at least 2 seasons, and by offering leadership opportunities for students regardless of ability.

School officials say the unified sports program at Brattleboro brings the entire school together.

“When I was in high school many years ago, [special education] students were basically segregated from the rest of the population,” Tyler Boone, Unified Program Coordinator said. “And to be part of the school, to feel like you are part of a community, is a really powerful thing.”

“It gives me great exercise, it helps me build a good friendship with the teammates,” Bobby Petrie said.

“It is good that we are bringing everyone together,” Gabe Raymond said. “I think that is important because a lot of people they kind of just stay closed into themselves and I think it is making everyone come together.”

Brattleboro Union High School is the fourth school in the state to receive the honor. Officials say they hope the recognition inspires other schools to start up unified sports programs.

