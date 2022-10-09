Psychiatrists recommend mental health screening for anxiety

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal health officials recommend that all adults under the age of 65 get screened for anxiety.

According to mental health officials, this is a big step in easing mental health stigma, and how mental illness is viewed in our nation.

Dr. Shreya Nagula is a Psychiatrist with MVP Health Care. She says that mental health issues have been on the rise for some time especially since the pandemic

But even before that, anxiety is the most common mental illness. She says having it recognized and the push for screening is important.

“I’m really grateful that now its becoming much more acknowledged understood and identified by primary care doctors because they are the ones to see these patients first, almost always,” Dr. Nagula said.

Dr. Nagula says practicing mindfulness and exercise both help with anxiety.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.