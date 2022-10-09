Sensory friendly Sunday at Echo

By Kiana Burks
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The ECHO center created a fun and safe place for all kids early this morning with their Sensory Friendly Sunday.

Sensory friendly Sunday is a program for families of children, teenagers, and young adults with disabilities who are neurodiverse, autistic, or have other sensory processing disorders or cognitive disabilities. People taking part in sensory friendly Sundays can enter the museum before it opens to the public, and they can participate in activities or explore the exhibitions independently at their own pace.

“We have a lot of families that come back every week. We’ve gotten a lot of feedback that just that people are really appreciative of having this time, especially for families who you know might not be sure if going to echo on a normal day, you know, might be something that you know, kiddos feel comfortable with,” said Keely O’brien, the guest service manager for the ECHO center

And people there say that they hope to continue to provide children with a safe place to have fun and feel comfortable.

