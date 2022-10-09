Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday

Richmond
Richmond(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery six vehicle crash on I-89 Saturday morning sent several motorists to the hospital and snarled traffic for hours.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-89 just before noon Saturday near exit 11 in Richmond. State Police say the traffic slowed, then stopped for construction, when a Freightliner truck’s brakes apparently failed and could not stop. The truck barreled into five other vehicles, touching off a fire. One of the vehicles was a mini-van with a pregnant mother and family inside. All the occupants were able to escape the flames. Richmond, Bolton, and Williston Fire Departments responded to the scene to put out the flames along with Essex and UVM Rescue. Richmond Rescue says one of those motorists injuries is critical, four others transported considered non-life threatening.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide in the village of Malone.
Police investigating North Country homicide
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
Vermont State Police worked Thursday to lift a missing man's truck off the bottom of the...
Police recover missing man’s pickup from Winooski River
Police are investigating a shooting in White River Junction that left one man seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in White River Junction shooting
Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13...
Burlington Police raid Old North End home

Latest News

Killington
Snowmaking underway at Killington
Vermont Technical College recognized by U.S. Department of Energy
What to do Saturday, October 8th
What to do: Saturday, Oct. 8
Vermont collecting data on accountability efforts
New data to bolster Vermont’s domestic violence accountability efforts