Snowmaking underway at Killington

Killington
Killington(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to begin snowmaking in preparation for the start of the ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. In an hour’s tie, Killington says it can fire up its 240 snow guns covering 80 acres of trails using 720-thousand gallons of water to blanket 12 inches of snow, just in 60 minutes time!

