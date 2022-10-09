Synagogue hosts first annual, Social Justice Fair in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ohavi Zedek, along with community organizations, put on a fair for Vermonters to learn more about social justice.

The historic Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington organized their first annual social justice fair, bringing together justice groups to interact with the community.

The goal was to educate the public on various organizations that do this work so more people can volunteer to help.

Ohavi Zedek says a lot of people want to be involved in social justice, but don’t know where to start.

Groups like planned parenthood, let’s grow kids, 100 women who care, and many others came out to share their message.

“Sometimes this is for somebody who doesn’t have time but wants to volunteer and wants to have an impact in a different way. They just want to be able to donate money. So we just wanted to come and share our mission,” said Emilie Crawford from 100 Women Who Care.

Ohavi Zedek hopes to make this event an annual happening.

