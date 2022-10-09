Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont men are facing charges following a fatal ATV crash, that left a teenage girl dead.

This comes after two ATV’s were stolen in September, leading to the crash that killed 19-year-old Samantha Henderson of Lyndon.

On Saturday, Vermont state police conducted a search warrant of a residence occupied by the suspects earlier identified as having stolen the vehicles involved in the crash.

Both David Lauderbach, 38, Williston, and Christopher DeGreenia, 33, Sheffiled were arrested Saturday for possession of stolen property and Lauderbach is being charged with leaving the scene of the accident.

Both men are being held at the Northwest Correctional Facility. They are scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Court on Monday.

