What to Do: Sunday, October 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, October 9.

There is a special event at ECHO today: Sensory Friendly Sunday! All kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing difficulties are invited to experience a calmer ECHO. The museum will be closed to the general public from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. The lights and sound will be adjusted to allow visitors to enjoy the museum as a sensory-friendly environment. Interact with ECHO’s exhibits, visit with the live animals, and access backpacks filled with sensory devices.

Paul Smith’s College near Saranac Lake is hosting the 2022 Adirondack Loon Celebration today. There are loon-focused activities all day. From 9:00 a.m. to noon, you can take a field trip to visit the loons, and in the afternoon visit the Adirondack Loon Center to learn about loon research and conservation. There will be a barbecue, scavenger hunt, loon calling contest, silent auction, live music, and more.

The Vermont Reindeer Farm is hosting their annual Fall Festival from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today. Get up close and personal with Prancer, Dasher, and Cupid; or take a pumpkin walk, visit with other farm animals, or take a hayride around the fields. Admission is $10 each and free for toddlers. All proceeds help care for the animals on the farm.

The town of Dummerston is hosting their annual Apple Pie Festival today. Starting at 10:00 a.m. on the Town Commons, you can find a craft fair in addition to over 1,500 locally-made pies sold whole or by the piece. From 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. there is also a pancake breakfast at the fire department.

It’s Grand Isle’s “Weekend in the Islands” event! For one special weekend, the communities and businesses of Grand Isle County will open their doors to welcome guests for local food and products. This celebration of the Champlain Islands boasts a variety of open facilities including farms, studios, restaurants, vineyards, and more.

And finally, it’s Sugarbush’s Community Weekend! Enjoy fun for the whole family, including scenic lift rides, disc golf, festive fall treats, mini golf, and more. Organizers say it’s a weekend you don’t want to miss.

