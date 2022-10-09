BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will stall out near the Massachusetts border tonight and Monday. Patchy frost is expected in northern sections tonight (except the Champlain Valley), with partly cloudy skies. Southern areas will be warmer, with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be mainly in the 30s. For Monday, northern areas will be partly sunny, but the front will bring scattered showers in central and southern parts of the region. Any showers will be on the lighter side. Highs will be in the 50s.

We’ll have a couple of nice days before a significant storm system affects us. Tuesday will be a beautiful fall day, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low 60s, a perfect day for checking out the fall foliage. Wednesday will be partly sunny but warmer, with mid 60s for highs. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

The storms system will begin to affect us Thursday, with clouds increasing during the day. It’s shaping up to be a windy day, with gusts to 40 mph not out of the question. Rain will arrive during the afternoon, and become heavy at times overnight. The wind will ease up a bit, however. Morning rain on Friday, heavy at times, will taper to afternoon showers. Highs will be in the 50s. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this system.

Next weekend is looking pleasant, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows in the 30s.

