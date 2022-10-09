BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will come through today, mainly midday/early afternoon with scattered showers, though nothing significant is expected. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The front will stall out near the Massachusetts border on Monday, so southern areas will have a few lingering showers. Northern sections will have partly sunny skies. Highs will be back into the mid 50s.

High pressure will bring a beautiful Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Wednesday will remain dry, with highs reaching the mid 60s…a pleasant fall day. Lows will be relatively mild, in the low 50s. Thursday could be even warmer, though a significant storm system will start to bring rain during the afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times overnight and into Friday morning, so stay tuned. Saturday is looking dry and seasonable.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.