Car collision with a cow leaves one dead in Sheldon

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) -The crash happened on Route 105 Sunday night around 10:50 p.m. near the Abbey Restaurant in Sheldon.

Police say, Jason St. Pierre, 48, was going more than 100 miles per hour in a luxury sedan when he hit a cow in the roadway.

A nurse rushed to help and told dispatch that St. Pierre was dead on the scene.

A 30-year-old passenger was also in the car and officers say he told them they were speeding.

The cow died and police are looking for the owner of the animal.

