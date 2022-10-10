Costume Contest: Dress up your pets for Channel 3 This Morning prize

Inky dressed up in bat wings. Dress up your pets!
Inky dressed up in bat wings. Dress up your pets!(WCAX-TV)
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Get ready for Halloween with Channel 3 This Morning!

For the next couple of weeks, we’re holding a costume contest. The first one is all about pets!

Dress them up and email Alexandra Montgomery at montgomery@wcax.com. We’ll show off the pictures all week and pick a winner Friday.

The winner gets a WCAX “swag bag” mailed to them with things like mugs, hats, pens and sunglasses.

