Costume Contest: Dress up your pets for Channel 3 This Morning prize

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Get ready for Halloween with Channel 3 This Morning!

For the next couple of weeks, we’re holding a costume contest. The first one is all about pets!

Dress them up and email Alexandra Montgomery at montgomery@wcax.com. We’ll show off the pictures all week and pick a winner Friday.

The winner gets a WCAX “swag bag” mailed to them with things like mugs, hats, pens and sunglasses.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.