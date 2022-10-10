Day two if the Gurung trial is underway

Aita Gurung (center)
Aita Gurung (center)(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On the trial’s second day the prosecution will bring more witnesses in the trial of the man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver five years ago.

According to prosecutors, Aita Gurung attacked his wife and mother-in-law in broad daylight on Hyde Street back in 2017.

Gurung’s wife died and his mother-in-law was seriously hurt.

The first day of the trial included testimony from witnesses, including one man who threatened Gurung with a gun until he dropped the meat cleaver he had used in the attack, and was taken into police custody. Other witnesses described Gurung’s behavior as “troubled” on the day of the incident.

Today state prosecutors are expected to call several more witnesses, including Gurung’s daughter.

Watch the latest from the trial on channel 3 news at noon.

