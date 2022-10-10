Five people face multiple charges after car crash in Holland, Vt.

HOLLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -A mix of charges for several people involved in a car crash in Holland.

It happened over the weekend near Trucott Road.

Police say the driver of the first car, Jason Marcoux, was arrested for DUI and is scheduled to appear in court.

But troopers say the driver of the second car ran away.

Officers say they found driver Hady Crowe at a nearby home with passenger Nicholas Rhye and three children.

Police say they refused to come out, so the police got a search warrant and found them hiding inside.

Crowe’s potential charges include DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and cruelty to a child.

Rhye’s potential charges include cruelty to a child.

Additionally, officers say two people inside the home face charges of obstruction of justice and lying to police.

Marcoux sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries, no one else was injured.

