Former Miss. governor subpoenaed about Brett Favre welfare scandal

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8, 2020, in his office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The former Mississippi governor is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Phil Bryant, the former Mississippi governor, is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.

The NFL Hall of Famer is caught up in a civil suit over an alleged scandal that involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families.

Attorneys for the defendant, Austin Smith, said they want to see communications between the ex-governor and athlete.

The state is suing Smith for the return of more than $425,000.

It’s also accusing Favre of pressuring a company in which he was invested to seek nonprofit money.

An attorney for Favre declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond
Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday
Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash
Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash
Police are investigating a homicide in the village of Malone.
Police investigating North Country homicide
Killington
Snowmaking underway at Killington
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
FILE
Five people face multiple charges after car crash in Holland, Vt.
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
Car crash
Car collision with a cow leaves one dead in Sheldon