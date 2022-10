TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Fort Ti Ferry is closing for the season.

The cable ferry between Ticonderoga, New York, and Shoreham, Vermont, will take its last run of the year on Monday. The last trip will leave the Vermont side at 5:30 p.m., and the New York site at 5:45 p.m.

The seasonal ferry will reopen in the spring.

Thank You !! to ALL of Our Wonderful Customers Stay Healthy and Happy We look forward to Welcoming You back Onboard next season Sincerely Team Fort Ti Ferry Posted by Fort Ticonderoga Ferry on Monday, October 10, 2022

