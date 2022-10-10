Horseback riders saddle up to help fight breast cancer

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 50 horseback riders are taking part in this year’s Susan G. Komen Ride for the Cure to raise money for breast cancer research.

For the 13th straight year, horses and their handlers were decked out in pink in South Woodstock at the Green Mountain Horse Association.

“You get out there, you are doing something that you love, you are riding with your horse,” said Chris Giddings, a breast cancer survivor.

And, of course, there is some beautiful scenery along the way. But on these trails, they ride with a purpose.

“It does make people stop and think that breast cancer touches everyone,” Giddings said.

That’s something Patricia Sites of Plainfield already knows, though it seemed her horse was not too keen on sharing the news, repeatedly interrupting Sites as she tried to speak.

“My sister-in-law several years ago was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Sites said.

The annual event directly benefits patients. Prizes were also awarded to the riders who wore the most pink.

“Patient navigation services, treatment assistance and ongoing breast cancer research program, and advocacy,” said Linda Maness of Susan G. Komen.

Sites says she is riding for the next generation.

“I have two young daughters that I hope someday will never have to hear those words ever spoken to them. So I ride for them,” she said.

“The more awareness we can raise, maybe the better chance we have of stopping this,” Giddings said.

Organizers hope to raise $40,000 from this year’s event. At last check, they said they were just a few steps away from reaching that goal.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond
Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday
David Lauderbach and Christopher DeGreenia
2 men arrested following fatal ATV crash
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road
Jason Marcoux, Hady Crowe, Nicholas Rhye and Trevor Crowe
5 face charges following Holland crash
Police are investigating a homicide in the village of Malone.
Police investigating North Country homicide

Latest News

New York is making a move in court to keep its statewide gun laws in effect. - File photo
New York moves to maintain statewide gun laws
When modeling for greenhouse gas emissions reductions, there often is one element missing-- the...
Has something crucial been left out of climate change models?
SDF
Daughter, police officers testify at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington just purchased the home it has rented for...
Ronald McDonald House charity now has permanent home in Burlington after 40 years