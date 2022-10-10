Horseback riders saddle up to help fight breast cancer

SOUTH WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 50 horseback riders are taking part in this year’s Susan G. Komen Ride for the Cure to raise money for breast cancer research.

For the 13th straight year, horses and their handlers were decked out in pink in South Woodstock at the Green Mountain Horse Association.

“You get out there, you are doing something that you love, you are riding with your horse,” said Chris Giddings, a breast cancer survivor.

And, of course, there is some beautiful scenery along the way. But on these trails, they ride with a purpose.

“It does make people stop and think that breast cancer touches everyone,” Giddings said.

That’s something Patricia Sites of Plainfield already knows, though it seemed her horse was not too keen on sharing the news, repeatedly interrupting Sites as she tried to speak.

“My sister-in-law several years ago was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Sites said.

The annual event directly benefits patients. Prizes were also awarded to the riders who wore the most pink.

“Patient navigation services, treatment assistance and ongoing breast cancer research program, and advocacy,” said Linda Maness of Susan G. Komen.

Sites says she is riding for the next generation.

“I have two young daughters that I hope someday will never have to hear those words ever spoken to them. So I ride for them,” she said.

“The more awareness we can raise, maybe the better chance we have of stopping this,” Giddings said.

Organizers hope to raise $40,000 from this year’s event. At last check, they said they were just a few steps away from reaching that goal.

