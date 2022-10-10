Memorial at New Hampshire church honors slain journalist

James Foley-File photo
James Foley-File photo(Nicole Tung / Free James Foley)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTON, N.H. (AP) — Slain journalist James Foley has been honored with a stone memorial outside the church he attended while growing up in New Hampshire.

Foley, a freelance journalist, was among a group of Westerners brutally murdered in Islamic State captivity in Syria in 2014. He grew up in Wolfeboro and attended St. Katharine Drexel Church in Alton, where the memorial was unveiled Sunday.

“We wanted to do something so we would never forget that he’s a member of us and he’s part of our family,” the church’s pastor, Fr. Bob Cole, told WMUR-TV.

Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said her son would’ve been profoundly humbled by the gesture.

“I was hugely grateful to find that Jim received so much strength from his faith,” she said.

Two British IS militants, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty by a jury in connection with Foley’s death and are serving life sentences.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Richmond
Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday
David Lauderbach and Christopher DeGreenia
2 men arrested following fatal ATV crash
Police are investigating a homicide in the village of Malone.
Police investigating North Country homicide
Killington
Snowmaking underway at Killington
Jason Marcoux, Hady Crowe, Nicholas Rhye and Trevor Crowe
5 face charges following Holland crash

Latest News

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says a climber died after falling from a cliff...
New Hampshire Fish and Game says climber fell to their death
Vermont celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day-File photo
Vermont celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
Aita Gurung faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder following the incident in...
Day 2 of accused cleaver killer’s trial underway
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Police: Speeding car hits cow, leaves 1 dead in Sheldon