Middlebury wins high school bass fishing state title

Stowe and Disorda claim crown
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On a beautiful Saturday, Middlebury High School captured the bass fishing state championship on Lake Champlain.

Dylan Stowe and Riley Disorda said conditions out on the lake were less than ideal. It wasn’t an easy day for those competing, and the two Tigers came back to shore thinking they were going to be longshots to win it.

“I didn’t think we had a chance, it was rough out there. It was choppy, fish weren’t that big, it was pretty hit-or-miss. We couldn’t really find bait,” they told WCAX. “Super excited. A couple of tears. We don’t win much. It was nice, it felt good.”

