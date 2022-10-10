More cameras on the way to boost security at Vermont Statehouse

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Legislature is moving forward with plans to install more security cameras at the Statehouse.

Vermont recently got a quarter of a million dollars from the Department of Homeland Security to help pay for them.

There are some cameras outside, but Capitol Police say there are several blind spots, and upgrades are needed following a vandalism incident back in the spring that remains unsolved.

The cameras would go outside and into common areas and corridors inside.

“We are working hard to balance the need of the occupants of the building to be able to do their job and do their work,” Vermont Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei said.

The security camera project will be rolled out in seven stages. Lawmakers approved the first three this afternoon. Legislative staff would keep the video records for 30 days.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond
Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday
David Lauderbach and Christopher DeGreenia
2 men arrested following fatal ATV crash
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road
Jason Marcoux, Hady Crowe, Nicholas Rhye and Trevor Crowe
5 face charges following Holland crash
Police are investigating a homicide in the village of Malone.
Police investigating North Country homicide

Latest News

MiVT: Brown & Jenkins
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington just purchased the home it has rented for...
Ronald McDonald House charity now has permanent home in Burlington after 40 years
New York moves to maintain statewide gun laws
Monday Weathercast
Monday Weathercast