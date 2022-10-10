More cameras on the way to boost security at Vermont Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Legislature is moving forward with plans to install more security cameras at the Statehouse.

Vermont recently got a quarter of a million dollars from the Department of Homeland Security to help pay for them.

There are some cameras outside, but Capitol Police say there are several blind spots, and upgrades are needed following a vandalism incident back in the spring that remains unsolved.

The cameras would go outside and into common areas and corridors inside.

“We are working hard to balance the need of the occupants of the building to be able to do their job and do their work,” Vermont Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei said.

The security camera project will be rolled out in seven stages. Lawmakers approved the first three this afternoon. Legislative staff would keep the video records for 30 days.

