New Hampshire Fish and Game says climber fell to their death

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says a climber died after falling from a cliff...
The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says a climber died after falling from a cliff near the Everett Dam in Clough State Park in the town of Weare.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEARE, N.H. (AP) — A climber died after falling from a cliff near the Everett Dam in Clough State Park in the town of Weare, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says.

Rescue crews were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an individual who had been climbing the cliff that was off the trail and was not a designated climbing area.

The individual had no climbing gear or safety equipment, officials say.

Life-saving measures by members of the Weare Fire Department and police were unsuccessful.

Rescue personnel utilized high-angle, rope-rescue techniques to recover the victim, whose name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

