New research vessel for UVM unveiled and named

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is showing off their state-of-the-art research boat. The 64-foot catamaran will function as a floating classroom, laboratory, and is a hybrid electric-gas boat, making it a model of sustainability.

“I think that each time as research moves along, it’s important for our facilities to keep up with it to and have the state-of-the-art instrumentation with it,” said Suresh Garimella, the President of the University of Vermont.

The new vessel is more high tech and greener with fewer emissions and less noise . University officials and professors say it will change lake research for the better.

“From a science standpoint, we’ve got more science capacity… instead of being limited to working, say 90 meters and then they convert that that’s about 300 feet, we can get all the way down to the very bottom of the deepest parts of the lake,” said J Ellen Marsden, a Professor at UVM’s School of Environment and Natural Resources 14

UVM researchers on Lake Champlain carry out a wide range of science missions. The vessel will serve as a science platform while also providing a floating classroom for UVM classes, as well as middle school, high school, and public groups.

“The classroom is right there. Somebody asks a question, and you can point to it. It’s right there. Or we can grab a fish, bring it in immediately and say, Look at this… it’s an instant transfer between the actual resource and then what we want to learn from it really embedded in the reasonable sort of education,” said Marsden.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy says the research that will be conducted on the lake is essential to promoting its health. And says the findings will greatly contribute to water conservation research as a whole.

“if we can preserve this lake and keep it that’s us to borrow normally for other places around this country. But actually, we’ll find more and more resources from around the world. Oh yeah, you can do and that makes me happy,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy.

University officials say Sen. Patrick Leahy and his wife Marcelle’s support of UVM’s scientific research and commitment to the preservation of water quality in the Lake Champlain made everything possible.

So to show their gratitude, the university decided the boat would be named Marcelle.

“It was a no brainer… with all the Leahy’s have done for water research or water runoff or all kinds of research connected to water and how important they are to the state and Marcel sounds like a great boat name,” said Garimella

“I was speechless…but I’m really honored. It’s just an incredible event and it’s for the history of the lake and all the work that’s being done to preserve the lake. Make sure it’s there for generations after we’re no longer here,” said Marcelle Leahy

The new research vessel will replace the university’s aging research boat, Melosira and school officials say they hope the Marcelle will be around for many years.

