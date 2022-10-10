New York moves to maintain statewide gun laws

New York is making a move in court to keep its statewide gun laws in effect. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is making a move in court to keep its statewide gun laws in effect.

Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James asked for a stay to a federal court’s temporary restraining order on the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act while her office appeals.

If the court approves it, the law remains in effect in its entirety.

Right now, the temporary restraining order taking effect this week prevents the state from enacting several of the act’s provisions. This includes banning people from carrying concealed weapons in several public places.

