NY Gov. Hochul makes statement on Sukkot

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday wished Jewish New Yorkers a happy Sukkot.

In a statement, Hochul, D-New York, said, in part: “In backyards and on terraces across New York, Jewish New Yorkers are gathering with family and friends inside a Sukkah to share a festive meal in honor of the first night of Sukkot. After the solemnity of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the harvest festival of Sukkot is a time to joyously celebrate the bounties we have received and can share with others.”

Sukkot started on Oct. 9 and ends on the Oct. 16.

