Ronald McDonald House charity now has permanent home in Burlington after 40 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major charity is marking a milestone. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington just purchased the home it has rented for nearly 40 years.

The Ronald McDonald House first moved into a home owned by the First Congregational Church in Burlington in 1984. Since then, it has been paying rent there for $1 a year.

Community donations and grants to the charity allow families to stay there for free, while their sick children undergo medical treatments.

Last week, the charity purchased the house from the church. The charity says they are happy about the support.

“They know they will drive down South Winooski Street in ten years and this house will be here. There will be children playing in the yard, and families will be here, and they will be healing together. So we are so grateful,” said Kristine Bickford, the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington.

There are currently four couples staying at the house, which has 11 rooms.

The building often sees dozens of families come through its doors during a year, as families support their children in the hospital.

Jason Coryer is from New York but his child is receiving long-term treatment at the UVM Medical Center. He is staying at the Ronald McDonald House now.

“If we didn’t have a place to go then we wouldn’t be going over every day. We spend at least eight hours a day there,” Coryer said. “It’s important to, you know, get to know the little one. But god bless this place for doing all the things they are doing for us.”

The Ronald McDonald House says it will make some updates to the house now that it owns it.

