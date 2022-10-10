Vermont celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - From helping the pilgrims survive a harsh winter to speaking in a code that helped the Allies win World War II, Vermont is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day.

It falls on the same day as Columbus Day as a way to honor the people who already lived in the country when Christopher Columbus landed in 1492.

On Twitter, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said, “Wishing all Vermonters a happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day as we celebrate the many contributions Native Americans have had in our communities.”

Vermont is one of about a dozen states that officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.

