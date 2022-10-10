YCQM OCT. 9, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, the results of a new political poll, commissioned by Channel 3 News.

Plus it’s a constitutionally guaranteed right to vote, but election day is challenging for Americans who struggle to read. This morning we speak with experts and activists working to insure the “Right to Read.”

Our guest Miss Vermont USA, Kelsey Golonka just did something no other state title holder in the usa pageant has done in 40 years! And she’s here to talk about it.

Plus a new school and a big change at UVM, we talk with guest Kelley Di Dio from the UVM College of Arts and Sciences.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond
Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday
Police are investigating a homicide in the village of Malone.
Police investigating North Country homicide
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash
Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash
With fall foliage near its peak, everybody is out for the perfect photo of the fall colors that...
Does capturing the perfect fall foliage shot have you crossing some lines?

Latest News

The University of Vermont is showing off their state-of-the-art research boat.
New research vessel for UVM unveiled and named
New research vessel for UVM unveiled and named
Burlington
Synagogue hosts first annual, Social Justice Fair in Burlington
The ECHO center Sensory Friendly Sunday
Sensory friendly Sunday at Echo