BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cloudy start, it turned out to be a pleasant afternoon for many. There were some pesky lingering clouds and light showers across the southern tier of the state. While there are still some scattered light showers from Rutland and Windsor Counties points south, those will end as the evening goes on.

The clearing trend will continue tonight, leading to a chilly overnight period. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s for many, with some upper 20s in some of the usual cold spots. The exception will be right along Lake Champlain, where mid to upper 30s are expected. As a result, there is a Freeze Warning for Lamoille, Washington and Orange County and a Frost Advisory for the rest of the area except for the Champlain Islands. The NWS is no longer issuing frost or freeze alerts for the Northeast Kingdom or Adirondacks because the growing season has ended. If you still have sensitive vegetation that hasn’t been knocked out by previous chilly nights, cover it up or bring it in.

Despite the chilly start, temperatures return to near average in the low 60s by Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sun. Tuesday night won’t be as cold with more wind. Temperatures continue to warm into the upper 60s Wednesday. It will be another dry day, but clouds will begin to increase over the course of the day, with mostly cloudy conditions by evening.

Our next widespread rain arrives Thursday, most likely late in the day, with periods of moderate to locally heavy rain overnight into Friday. This system will also bring gusty winds Thursday. Unfortunately, a lot of the peak foliage happening now may not survive this system, so get out and enjoy it over the next couple days if you haven’t had the chance to yet!

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

