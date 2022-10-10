BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stalled-out front will keep a few showers around most of the day, mainly south of the Champlain Valley. Northern areas will become partly sunny. The front will start to move out during the late afternoon, with increasing sunshine south. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s. Frost is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s, warmest in the Champlain Valley.

We’ll have a couple of nice days before a significant storm system affects us. Tuesday will be a beautiful fall day, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low 60s, a perfect day for checking out the fall foliage. Wednesday will be partly sunny but warmer, with upper 60s for highs. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

The storms system will begin to affect us Thursday, with clouds increasing during the day. It’s shaping up to be a windy day, with gusts to 40 mph not out of the question. Rain will arrive during the afternoon, and become heavy at times overnight. The wind will ease up a bit, however. Morning rain on Friday, heavy at times, will taper to afternoon showers. Highs will be in the 50s. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this system.

Next weekend is looking pleasant, with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday, and near 60 degrees Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.