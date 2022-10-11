2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say

A 2-year-old has died after police say he shot himself in south St. Louis on Monday. (Source: KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old has died after police say he shot himself in St. Louis on Monday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was inside a car when he shot himself in the head in the early afternoon. It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a tweet that the city “lost another one of our babies in an accidental shooting today.”

“While the state legislature prohibits us from making our own commonsense gun safety laws, St. Louisans CAN take steps as responsible gun owners to protect our families and communities,” Jones tweeted.

She reminded gun owners to store their weapons away from children, unloaded and with a gun lock.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road
Jason Marcoux, Hady Crowe, Nicholas Rhye and Trevor Crowe
5 face charges following Holland crash
David Lauderbach and Christopher DeGreenia
2 men arrested following fatal ATV crash
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday wished Jewish New Yorkers a happy Sukkot.
NY Gov. Hochul makes statement on Sukkot
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Prosecutor makes final case for school shooter’s execution
x
Burlington Airport unveils new security screening equipment
Dozens of kids and workers were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care...
Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide exposure in Pa.
x
Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe