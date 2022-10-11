Burlington Airport unveils new security screening equipment

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New security technology is being used in the Burlington International Airport for the very first time.

There are four CT machines, similar to X-rays. It’s a new technology where flyers put their full suitcase in a bin and don’t have to take out things like their laptop or travel-sized liquids.

These machines cover security for all gates one through 15. Previously, flyers would go to different security depending on their gate but now it’s streamlined into one process.

Vermont’s federal security adviser said he still recommends leaving up to two hours before the flight to get to the airport, and to be patient as agents adjust to the new system. Despite potential short-term delays, the security advisor expects security to be streamlined and more efficient using this system.

