Burlington beach still closed following chemical spill

Burlington's Leddy Beach remains closed 19 days after a chemical spill into a nearby tributary...
Burlington's Leddy Beach remains closed 19 days after a chemical spill into a nearby tributary that connects to Lake Champlain. - File photo(WCAX)
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed 19 days after a chemical spill into a nearby tributary that connects to Lake Champlain.

At the time, the city said the beach was closed out of an abundance of caution while they waited on test results.

Those results were originally expected the week after the spill, but the city is still waiting.

The water resources team says once the results come back, they can determine whether the beach can be reopened or if additional work is needed.

The spill into that tributary was 50 gallons of condensate that contained 1 gallon of styrene, a like carcinogen.

The city maintains the ongoing closure is strictly out of an abundance of caution.

