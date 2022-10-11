Burlington coffee shop benefits from inclusive hiring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some people with disabilities can’t work, many are looking for jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just over 10% of people with disabilities are actively searching.

One Vermont business is hoping to change that and is encouraging others to do the same during this years National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“A few years ago my husband experienced a spinal injury and as a result, he lost his career,” said Christine Vaughn, who owns Perky Planet with her husband Paul. They opened the shop while he was searching for a new job. “You know, he would go on interviews and it’s very difficult to interview when you’re up against someone of a similar age and they’re spry and opening doors for people and that type of thing, and you’re sitting in a wheelchair.”

The Vaughn’s were inspired by a shop in South Carolina, focused on hiring people with disabilities. They decided to bring that mission back to Vermont, giving those who might otherwise struggle to find employment, not just a paid opportunity, but a chance to connect with community.

“There’s a misperception about competence of people with disabilities which is really detrimental in finding a job,” Christine said.

Ian MacLeod has worked at perky planet for the past four years. He and his colleagues say while things may get done a little slower, the work quality is still great.

Research would back that, saying workplaces that hire those with disabilities see less employee turnover, have more insight into customer service, and equal or higher productivity rates.

“I had treatments in Boston and chemo and things, so I can’t be at work when that happens,” MacLeod said. “So Richard and Christine were very accommodating.” MacLeod continued onto say there was comfort in knowing his job would be there when he returned.

Hiring people with disabilities also provides them financial independence and an opportunity to connect with others.

“They [jobs] provide us a sense of community. They provide us a sense of self-worth. They provide us dignity,” Christine said. “There is a lot of dignity in work.”

In Vermont, people with any type of disability capable of doing the job, with or without accommodations, cannot be discriminated against. The state has resources about that on their Workplaces For All website.

