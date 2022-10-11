Catch the moon and Mars together this week

Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.
Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV/Gray News) – There’s no better way to celebrate the start of the spooky season than with a full moon.

Earth’s natural satellite reached its peak illumination Sunday night.

On Friday, the moon will be accompanied by mars, which will be located several finger-widths to the lower right of the moon.

According to WHSV, both will rise in the east-northeastern sky.

You can catch the pair together with a single pair of binoculars the entire night after 10 p.m. ET.

By sunrise, the moon will have distanced itself from Mars and be located directly above it. At that point, they will be in the southwestern sky.

There are two more full moons on the calendar for 2022 – Nov. 8 and Dec. 7.

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road
Jason Marcoux, Hady Crowe, Nicholas Rhye and Trevor Crowe
5 face charges following Holland crash
David Lauderbach and Christopher DeGreenia
2 men arrested following fatal ATV crash
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday wished Jewish New Yorkers a happy Sukkot.
NY Gov. Hochul makes statement on Sukkot
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an "urgent" problem.
E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an 'urgent' problem
The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Experts say people...
Ticket prices set to soar as airlines prep for holiday travel
The Supreme Court building is seen in this photo from Feb. 3, 2020.
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe
Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles...
Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak in Pa.