Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More family members are taking the stand Tuesday on day 3 of the trial of Aita Gurung, a Burlington man charged with the 2017 cleaver murder of his wife in Burlington.

Gurung is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after police say he killed his wife and severely injured his mother-in-law in a daytime attack at the couple’s Hyde Street apartment. Gurung’s lawyers are using an insanity defense.

Gurung’s father-in-law, Khadka Rimal, Tuesday morning was questioned about Gurung’s drinking habits and medication usage. Prosecutors pressed him on the number of beers Gurung would drink and how they were able to limit him by not giving him money. Rimal also testified about Gurung’s reluctance to take mental health medication.

“You know, we thought that he was sick, and if he would take the medicine that would be better for him. And he would just say he’s not sick and he would just avoid taking medicine,” Rimal said through a Nepalese interpreter.

On cross-examination, defense lawyers highlighted some odd drinking habits by Gurung that Rimal said he saw, as well as other unusual behavior.

Gurung’s mother-in-law, who was nearly killed in the attack, is among those expected to take the stand later in the day.

Reporter Dom Amato will have complete coverage on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

