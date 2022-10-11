Fire destroys Plattsburgh spa

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a Plattsburgh spa early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters told the owners of StoneWorks Massage & Skincare it was likely electrical.

It was ruled an accident.

The owners were just about to move into a new building, but now all of their equipment and belongings that were inside are gone.

“We started this business seven years ago, almost eight years ago and it’s been a progression of building and everything. This is such a sad thing, we’ve put in so much time and effort with the building we were in. It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” owner Chad Hunkins said.

The owners say they are grateful for the support from the community and friends along with contractors who helped board up their building once the fire was knocked down.

No one was injured in the blaze.

