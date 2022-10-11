Millions of dollars in home heating assistance available to those who qualify

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited the North Country on Tuesday to promote the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.

Gillibrand says home heating costs could jump this year by as much as 39% as OPEC reduces its output.

New York will get an injection of $60 million from LIHEAP to help defray heating costs for residents.

“That is relief for families who really are making these tough choices about heating your home, putting food on the table, buying your medications-- and those are decisions no family will have to make. This LIHEAP money could help families defray costs by as much as 40% of their heating bill and that goes a long way,” said Gillibrand, D-New York.

