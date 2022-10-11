NCCC receives funding to update laboratory facilities

MALONE, Vt. (WCAX) -Students in the North Country will be mixing up more experiments thanks to new funding.

Assemblyman Billy Jones secured $250,000 for the North Country Community College.

The money will be spent on science lab upgrades to the Malone Campus.

We expect to learn more about the upgrades during a press conference tomorrow.

School leaders say it’s one of many projects for the college to being next spring.

