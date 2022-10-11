New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes.

If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in one of the new paid parking lots.

“I think if the city’s going to charge for parking, they should fix all the potholes and all the shrubs growing out of the sewer grates first,” said local resident Ann Marie Monostori.

Parking in off-street lots in certain areas of downtown now costs $1 an hour from 8 to 4.

“It’s a little annoying but it is what it is. Most cities you go to these days have paid parking, so we are just moving forward in economic times and trying to make money,” said local resident Jamie McClatchie.

It’s a measure that Mayor Chris Rosenquest admits has been met with some pushback. “Negative -- wildly negative,” he said. The Mayor says they’ve been studying parking changes for the last five years. “That special Assessment District is paid for by building and business owners that are already downtown. We’d like to shift that burden off of the building owner onto the user of parking and that’s really the opportunity here.”

The city will also be putting any excess money made from parking back into the beautification of the downtown. Rosenquest also encourages businesses to pay for their staff’s yearly parking permits at $171 a year. It’s something North Country Food Co-op is doing.

“For us, it’s important if this is where we are going as a city, as a community, then the co-op should be inclusive to help our staff pay for the extra expense that they may not have been budgeting for,” said the store’s Ryan Demers.

Some other businesses not impacted by the new policy say they’re also hearing lots of discontent. “All the other businesses around here depend on the city parking lot and I know nobody around here likes paying for parking -- at least in Plattsburgh they don’t,” said Bill Ferris, the owner of Big Apple Audio.

Some business owners we spoke to said they were extremely upset about the decision and they can’t handle paying for all their employees to park for the entire year.

