NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social media.

New York State Police say Donald Raymond was stabbed to death in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in Malone last Thursday.

Friday, police arrested Joshua Donais, 39, of Owls Head for the murder.

Investigators say a disagreement on social media prompted Donais and a group of other people to drive to Malone to confront Donald Raymond and Logan McMahon. They say Raymond was fatally stabbed during the fight. McMahon was stabbed and survived.

Police say Donais and the other people took off after the murder.

Donais was arrested on Friday after a traffic stop. He’s charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Franklin County Jail. Donais is due in court on Wednesday.

