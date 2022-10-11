Program aims to help Vermonters button up their homes for winter

By Kiana Burks
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday promoted the state’s Button Up campaign to help Vermonters keep the cold out of their homes.

Button Up is Vermont’s annual campaign to help people prepare for winter by weatherizing their homes.

The goal of the program is to help Vermonters get their homes ready to withstand cold temperatures without increasing energy costs and consumption.

The website offers resources for things like getting up to 75% of your home weatherization expenses covered, incentives to help cover the cost of replacing old inefficient wood stoves, rebates for energy-efficient appliances and even offers ways to help some pay for part of their heating bills.

“With inflation high and the price of heating your home going up, it’s critical. We do our part to help Vermonters reduce their costs, weatherization and increasing efficiency in homes is a key component of that... Not only does it reduce costs for Vermonters, helping make our state more affordable, but it also reduces greenhouse gas emissions,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The program offers resources and solutions for both renters and homeowners. Click here for more information.

