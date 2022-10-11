Secret Wall partners with SUPERPLASTIC for live art competition

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A live art competition makes a pit stop at South Burlington’s Higher Ground.

The entertainment brand Secret Walls shined a spotlight on local talent Monday, on two local artists.

Those artists, Will Kasso Condry and Will Gebhard. They partnered with other world-renowned street artists to face off in what the event’s founders call -- a visual rap battle.

The teams had 90 minutes to paint a white canvas with nothing but black ink and incorporate a cartoon character from a local multi-media company -- called SUPERPLASTICS.

“It was kind of seen as a vandals hobby. I just saw a lot of talent not being recognized” said Terry Guy, the founder of Secret Walls.

Paul Bundnitz, the owner of SUPERPLASTIC says “we work with a lot of street artists and I don’t know-- for us it’s part of our DNA and we love being in Burlington for that reason.”

Higher Ground was stop 34 of 35 of the North American tour. The last event of the tour will take place in Boston Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond
Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road
David Lauderbach and Christopher DeGreenia
2 men arrested following fatal ATV crash
Jason Marcoux, Hady Crowe, Nicholas Rhye and Trevor Crowe
5 face charges following Holland crash
Police are investigating a homicide in the village of Malone.
Police investigating North Country homicide

Latest News

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
Stowe Mountain Resort preparing for parking system, passes
Perky Planet
Vermont business breaking barriers with disabled employees
Live art event at High Ground
Secret Wall Partners with SUPERPLASTIC for live art competition
Did the chemical contamination that closed Burlington High School make people sick? That's the...
Burlington educators sue, claim PCB contamination at high school made them sick