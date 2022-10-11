Secret Wall partners with SUPERPLASTIC for live art competition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A live art competition makes a pit stop at South Burlington’s Higher Ground.

The entertainment brand Secret Walls shined a spotlight on local talent Monday, on two local artists.

Those artists, Will Kasso Condry and Will Gebhard. They partnered with other world-renowned street artists to face off in what the event’s founders call -- a visual rap battle.

The teams had 90 minutes to paint a white canvas with nothing but black ink and incorporate a cartoon character from a local multi-media company -- called SUPERPLASTICS.

“It was kind of seen as a vandals hobby. I just saw a lot of talent not being recognized” said Terry Guy, the founder of Secret Walls.

Paul Bundnitz, the owner of SUPERPLASTIC says “we work with a lot of street artists and I don’t know-- for us it’s part of our DNA and we love being in Burlington for that reason.”

Higher Ground was stop 34 of 35 of the North American tour. The last event of the tour will take place in Boston Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.