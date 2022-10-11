Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer

The New York attorney general’s office has tightened rules on gun buybacks after a critic of...
The New York attorney general’s office has tightened rules on gun buybacks after a critic of the policy boasted online about receiving $21,000 in gift cards for weapon parts made on a 3D printer. - File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York attorney general’s office has tightened rules on gun buybacks after a critic of the policy boasted online about receiving $21,000 in gift cards for weapon parts made on a 3D printer.

Buybacks are a popular way for government officials to try to get guns off the streets.

But they can also attract people trying to demonstrate that buybacks are futile in the era of printable weapons.

One such seller says he traveled from West Virginia to a buyback in August in Utica, New York.

The state attorney general’s office said it now has tighter standards around 3D-printed guns.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road
Jason Marcoux, Hady Crowe, Nicholas Rhye and Trevor Crowe
5 face charges following Holland crash
David Lauderbach and Christopher DeGreenia
2 men arrested following fatal ATV crash
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday wished Jewish New Yorkers a happy Sukkot.
NY Gov. Hochul makes statement on Sukkot
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of a...
Vermont murder-for-hire case suspect pleads not guilty
A fired Vermont deputy sheriff who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become...
Ex-sheriff’s deputy seen kicking prisoner defends actions
Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social...
NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight
x
Burlington Airport unveils new security screening equipment