State leaders encourage Vermonters to get flu, COVID shots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders rolled up their sleeves on Tuesday for flu and COVID shots.

Gov. Phil Scott and other members of his administration received the shots and they are encouraging others to do the same.

Leaders say coronavirus has reached an endemic stage in Vermont, but they expect an uptick in cases this winter, so the governor and others say they’re getting boosters now for protection.

“I was waiting for the right time to do that. I think from the flu and from COVID it’s the same strategy from my standpoint,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

You can get your booster in a variety of locations, including local clinics.

Scott says as of now, there are no immediate plans to scale up mass vaccination clinics.

