Stowe Mountain Resort preparing for parking system, passes

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - At the start of the 2022-23 skiing and ride season, Stowe Mountain Resort is preparing to implement a new parking system.

Starting Tuesday night at 6:00, you can buy a season parking pass for $450. You’ll have unlimited access to all paid lots.

The catch spots are first come, first served, so you are not guaranteed a space. If you opt out of buying a pass, you’ll have to pay $30 a car.

But -- you can avoid the fees -- by carpooling with four or more people.

Related Stories:

Stowe Mountain Resort to charge $30 for ski parking

Stowe Mountain Resort implements paid parking on weekends

Curbing Stowe ski resort’s traffic jams

Board denies overflow parking lot for Stowe Mountain Resort

Stowe Resort parking plan put on pause

Stowe Mountain Resort considers overflow parking lot

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.