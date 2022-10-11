Stowe Mountain Resort preparing for parking system, passes

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - At the start of the 2022-23 skiing and ride season, Stowe Mountain Resort is preparing to implement a new parking system.

Starting Tuesday night at 6:00, you can buy a season parking pass for $450. You’ll have unlimited access to all paid lots.

The catch spots are first come, first served, so you are not guaranteed a space. If you opt out of buying a pass, you’ll have to pay $30 a car.

But -- you can avoid the fees -- by carpooling with four or more people.

Related Stories:

Stowe Mountain Resort to charge $30 for ski parking

Stowe Mountain Resort implements paid parking on weekends

Curbing Stowe ski resort’s traffic jams

Board denies overflow parking lot for Stowe Mountain Resort

Stowe Resort parking plan put on pause

Stowe Mountain Resort considers overflow parking lot

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died in the wreck.
Driver dies after hitting cow at high speed on Vermont road
Jason Marcoux, Hady Crowe, Nicholas Rhye and Trevor Crowe
5 face charges following Holland crash
David Lauderbach and Christopher DeGreenia
2 men arrested following fatal ATV crash
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday wished Jewish New Yorkers a happy Sukkot.
NY Gov. Hochul makes statement on Sukkot
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Vermont business breaking barriers with disabled employees
Vermont business breaking barriers with disabled employees
Secret Walls shines spotlight on local artists
Secret Wall partners with SUPERPLASTIC for live art competition
Live art event at High Ground
Secret Wall Partners with SUPERPLASTIC for live art competition
Did the chemical contamination that closed Burlington High School make people sick? That's the...
Burlington educators sue, claim PCB contamination at high school made them sick